KumKum Bhagya: Pragya decides to sacrifice Abhi, Rhea warns Prachi

MUMBAI: The track of Kumkum Bhagya is getting interested as Pragya, Prachi and Ranbir are trying their best to save Abhi and prove that the allegations put on Abhi by Tanu are false.

In the previous episode, we have seen how Tanu tells Pragya to get her married to Abhi and then she will take the case back, to which Pragya is shocked and in a dilemma as she doesn’t know what to do.

In the upcoming episode, one would see Tanu celebrating her victory of marrying Abhi and says that all her life she has only loved Abhi and now its time for Pragya to go off their life as she came in between them.

(ALSO READ: Kumkum Bhagya: Aaliya frazzled eyeing Pragya, supporter evidence)

Pragya is seen saying that if she needs to sacrifice Abhi in order to save him for a lifetime, she will get him married to Tanu.

On the other hand, Prachi sees Ranbir and Prachi in an awkward position and that’s when she confronts Prachi and warns her to stay away from Ranbir, tells her that she knows her plan and she will never make her plan successful.

Well, it will be interesting to see by sacrificing Abhi if Pragya would be able to save him or no and is there a twist to all this only time will tell.

What do you think did Pragya take the right decision or there could be a twist to it, do let us know in the comments below.

For more updates on Kumkum Bhagya stay tuned to Tellychakkar.

(ALSO READ: Kumkum Bhagya: Pragya's new mission of unfolding Tanu's misdeeds)