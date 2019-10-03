Kumkum Bhagya: Priyanka takes a knife and follows Shahana

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Rishi calling Pragya. He informs her that she has called Shahana to the office for collecting the spare key of the new house. Pragya tells him that they have got late. She sounds upset. Rishi asks her about it. Pragya asks Rishi to join some other company instead. Rishi doubts that Priyanka must have come there. Pragya asks him to meet her at Mehroli house. By that time Sarita enters the house. Pragya tells Sarita that Priyanka might be dangerous for Rishi.



Sarita also tells her that Priyanka wants to marry Rishi and tried instigating her against Pragya. Meanwhile Shahana meets Rishi in the office. Priyanka sees Rishi and Shahana hanging out nicely. On the other hand, Sarita asks Pragya not to worry about Priyanka. She also reveals that she has lied to Priyanka saying that they have fixed wedding of Rishi and Shahana. Pragya panics. Meanwhile, Priyanka sees Shahana and Rishi talking to each other. A girl by mistake pushes Shahana on Rishi which makes Priyanka even more jealous. Shahana leaves from there. In the mean time, Pragya tells Sarita that Priyanka needs as medical treatment as she is mentally upset because she is obsessed with Rishi. Sarita also gets very tensed. In the office, Priyanka takes a knife and follows Shahana. Priyanka looks very revengeful as she cannot see Rishi with any other girl. But the time Priyanka is about to stab Shahana with the knife, Shahana leaves from there.



On the other hand, Prachi is looking for a cab. Rohit also arrives at the same location in search of Prachi. In the next moment, he sees Prachi. He decides to pacify Prachi to marry him. Rohit asks the cab driver to drop Prachi at her house and inform him about her address. Rohit also bribes the driver with money. The cab driver agrees for the same. Meanwhile, Pragya and Sarita reach to their new house. The servant Madhu welcomes them inside the house. Madhu adores Pragya for her beauty. She assumes that Pragya is a heroine. But Pragya clears that she is not an actress. Madhu still doesn’t believe her. She confirms with Sarita. Sarita also pulls her leg by agreeing that Pragya is a heroine and there is movie being shot with hero Mr. Mehra. Madhu keeps on chasing Pragya for her beauty secret. In the office, Priyanka meets Rishi. She questions Rishi for Shahana being in the office.



Rishi avoids talking to her on the topic. As Priyanka insists, Rishi tells her that Shahana had come to take the keys from him. Rishi leaves from there. Priyanka gets upset as she wants Rishi to be nice to her and love her. She decides to win his heart with some other way. Meanwhile, Shahana reaches to the old house. She asks Prachi also to come there as she forgets her earrings. Prachi gets into the cab planned by Rohit. But by that time Aryan and Ranbir bump into her. Aryan asks Prachi to get in the car. But Ranbir and Prachi again get into fight. Rohit gets furious to see Ranbir with Prachi. Ranbir makes a tie and then all of them get into the car.



Rohit gets jealous but still determines to take Prachi with him. He asks his friend to find out who was the guy with Ranbir. On the other hand, Prachi and Ranbir keep on fighting with each other. Ranbir tells Aryan that Prachi likes Rishi who is just an intern. Aryan learns that Ranbir is jealous. In the office, Rishi shares his disappointment of working with Priyanka in the same company. After a while, Abhi calls Rishi into his cabin. But in the cabin, it is Priyanka who is dreaming of getting married to Rishi. She intends to break the alliance between Rishi and Shahana. She seems to be very obsessed with Rishi and hates all those who come in between her and Rishi. By that time Rishi enters the cabin. He gets shocked to see her inside. Priyanka tells Rishi that Abhi will be coming in a while.



She tries getting close to Rishi. She reminds him about their college days. Priyanka asks Rishi for the reason he broke up with her. Rishi tries avoiding her but Priyanka stops him from going out. Rishi tells her that they cannot reunite as there is a huge difference between their families, financial status. Priyanka starts getting emotional. She hugs him asking him not to leave her.