Kumkum Bhagya: Professors decide to rusticate Prachi for the MMS

Kumkum Bhagya is currently one of the most watched television shows. The ongoing track is unfolding a lot of twists and turns.

Here’s an update for all the loyal viewers of the show. The professors discuss Prachi's video with the principal and they decide to rusticate her for the obscene video. He gives Pragya a call and asks to speak to her as soon as possible. Hence, she should come to college for the same. Pragya freaks out because the principal doesn't state what has happened. Sanju is upset with Rhea for making Prachi cry while Ranbir is nowhere in sight. Rhea states that she cannot get too involved 'cause Ranbir or others might suspect that it is her doing. Sanju explains to her how her silence will make people suspicious of her.

On the other side, back in the washroom, Ranbir states that he won't leave the space until she comes out of the booth. She gives up and leaves the booth. Tears trickle down Prachi’s cheeks and she says that she has not done anything. Ranbir tries to calm her down but when she realises that he has also watched the video, she leave the place.

Rhea asks Sanju to leave the premises but before leaving, he bumps into Abhi. Even though Vikram and Abhi notice him but they don't recognise Sanju. The two reach the principal's office and he announces that a student's MMS has been leaked. Hence, they will be taking necessary actions by speaking to her mother.

