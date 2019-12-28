Kumkum Bhagya: Ranbir to realize his feelings for Prachi

MUMBAI: In tonight’s episode, Rhea goes to her room and cries bitterly. She is certain that Ranbir is in love with Prachi.

She puts makeup on her face which smudges because she is crying. She begins talking to a stool thinking it is Ranbir. She asks Ranbir to say that he still loves Rhea but gets angry when the stool doesn’t respond to her.

Ranbir dancing in his room because he realized that he loves Prachi. He talks to himself in the mirror and decides to tell Prachi that he loves her even if she doesn’t believe him. Ranbir puts on his nicest clothes and goes outside to propose to her.

Ranbir drives to Prachi’s house when he passes by a stranger on the street and sees Prachi’s face in his mirror.

He steps out of his car and begins dancing with a random stranger. Aryan finds Ranbir dancing with another man and takes him aside.

Ranbir says he thought that the man was Prachi. Aryan takes Ranbir to a restaurant to eat, where Ranbir finds the valet and his waitress both looking like Prachi. Aryan is certain that Ranbir is really in love with Prachi. Prachi is at home where Pragya asks her to rest.

Pragya tries asking Prachi if she has feelings for Ranbir again. Prachi says that she feels Pragya is taking a liking for Ranbir just like she did for Rhea. Pragya tries to tell Prachi that Ranbir is in love with her. When Prachi realizes what Pragya is saying, she looks confused. Will Prachi admits she has feelings for Ranbir?

