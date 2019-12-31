Kumkum Bhagya: Rhea Warns Prachi Against Relationships

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Aaliya telling Meera how a mother always stands by their child whether they are right or wrong. She then requests Meera that even if Rhea does anything wrong; she should always stand by her side.

Meera promises to support Rhea no matter what and Aaliya is happy with it. Ranbir is dreaming about Prachi and relives all the moments they shared together. He stops by at someone's wedding and starts reveling in their joy.

Suddenly, he pictures Prachi as the bride and gets confused. However, later he imagines himself as the groom and is happy with the whole scenario.

Ranbir decides to ask out Prachi and reaches her place. But once he is outside her house, Ranbir doesn't know how to pop the question. He tries to practice what he is going to say and reveals how he can't get her out of his head.

Ranbir doesn't want to wake anyone at her place and wonders how to break into her house.

Just then he notices her window and walks towards it. Prachi always wakes up because it's cold and the window is open.

However, just when she approaches to shut it, Ranbir hides from her.

He then goes to the window from where he can see Prachi. He then sees Prachi and realises that he cannot propose to her when he is drunk.

Ranbir sits down to tie his shoelace and sees Rhea entering Prachi’s house.

Rhea doesn’t notice Ranbir who decides to go home and return when he is sober. Rhea tells Prachi that she should focus on her career and not think about boys.

Rhea warns Prachi to stay away from relationships. Prachi feels Rhea is going crazy after seeing a bad dream and decides to ignore her. Ranbir decides to wash his face to freshen up and apologize to Prachi.

Ranbir finds Rhea’s photo in his cupboard. He takes it and throws it on the ground before apologizing to the photo. Rhea enters his room while he is in the washroom.

When Ranbir comes out he sees Rhea and thinks she is Prachi again. Watch what happens when Ranbir proposes to Rhea instead of Prachi tomorrow.