Kumkum Bhagya’s Rachi Sharma talks about her dream proposal!

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 12/10/2023 - 18:30
MUMBAI : In the last 9 years, Zee TV's popular show - Kumkum Bhagya - has kept the audience on the edge of their seats through its engaging, intriguing, and dramatic storyline. After a startling twist in the lives of Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) and Prachi (Mugdha Chaphekar), the whole tale turned on its head as the show fast-forwarded twenty years and started following the lives of Poorvi (Rachi Sharma) and Khushi (Simran Budharup), Ranbir - Prachi’s beloved daughters.
 
In the recent episodes, viewers were also treated to the exciting preparations for Poorvi and Ashutosh’s (Arjun Singh Shekhawat) engagement. We’ve seen them have a gala time shopping for jewelry, clothes as well as decorating their houses. While Rachi is having the time of her life shooting for this sequence, the actor revealed that she also wishes that she wants her future real life partner to do similar romantic gestures as the ones Ashutosh is currently seen planning for her in her reel life. In fact, she believes in old school romance and wants a grand proposal from her man!
 
Rachi Sharma said, “Currently we are shooting for Poorvi-Ashutosh’s engagement sequence in Kumkum Bhagya and I feel the highlight of one of the major sequences is my dress and my ring, which are very beautiful. Poorvi herself chooses the dress and her jewelry as well as decorates her house in the show, and believe me, I want to plan my engagement in real life as well. What’s more is that since I was a kid, I had thought about my dream proposal and I want my partner to select my ring, and my dress as well. I want him to plan everything along with me. And while in reel life my dream has been achieved, I just hope this dream will be fulfilled in my real life too.”

With Rachi having a gala time shooting for the engagement sequence, it will be interesting for viewers to witness what will happen when Ranbir and Prachi cross each other’s path.
 
With some unsaid secrets, interesting twists, as well as exciting revelations planned, you cannot miss watching Kumkum Bhagya as it airs every day at 9 pm, only on Zee TV

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 12/10/2023 - 18:30

