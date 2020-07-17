Kumkum Bhagya’s Ranbir and Prachi go the DDLJ way

MUMBAI : Kumkum Bhagya is one of the most loved television serials and it always tops the BARC charts.

The show had begun with the love story of Abhi and Pragya, where the audience was glued to their chemistry. The show has now taken over by their kids and the next generation of the show, Prachi’s and Ranbir's characters.

One of the main reasons why the show is so successful is the actors getting along so well off-screen. They all share a great rapport and a true bond of friendship.

The paring of Krishna Kaul and Mugdha Chaphekar, who essay the roles of Prachi and Ranbir respectively, is loved by the audiences, and the two have become household names.

Now we came across a fun video where the two can be seen enacting a scene from the popular Bollywood film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

In the video, the two are enacting the famous ‘’Palat’’ scene from the movie. The two amazingly recreated the scene of SRK and Kajol.

Fans have commented saying that the two look so good together and that they love their pair. The fans fondly call them Pranbir.

These days, the storyline of the show is focusing on their love story, and in spite of such tight shooting schedules, it’s good to see the stars having some good fun time.

