Kumkum Bhagya’s Shikha Singh is expecting her first child

MUMBAI: Shikha Singh is a popular television actress. She is known for essaying the role of Aaliya in the show Kumkum Bhagya. On the personal front, the actress and her pilot husband Karan Shah are all set to embrace parenthood after four years of marriage.

Shikha has revealed that she is due in June. The actress shared how she is a bit scared and the couple is taking extreme precautions when it comes to social distancing and sanitization at home due to COVID2019. She said, “When Karan and I were planning to go the family way, nobody thought that Corona would come upon us. I had informed the production house that I would be taking a break due to my pregnancy around April, and the production house also agreed to it, but now with COVID19, I have been on a break since March. My husband is a pilot and because of the lockdown, he is at home, otherwise he would have been travelling. Currently, we are doing all the household chores by ourselves. My husband is a technology expert and has bought me a robot-like sweeping and mopping machine, which sweeps and cleans the floor completely on its own. I am cooking for the family and my pet. My mother and sister were going to join us from Haryana, but that won’t be possible now. We are near to the hospital and doctor’s clinic and they are giving us online classes on how to take care during pregnancy.”

Shikha also added how her quarantine will extend to almost a year. She said, “After the baby is born, it will be complete isolation for us, so it will be another few months before I can get back to work. With a baby around, I don’t think in these times I will be able to go out at all.”

Credits: TOI