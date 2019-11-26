News

Kumkum Bhagya star Tanu AKA Leena Jumani is one hottie, these pictures are proof

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
26 Nov 2019 01:36 PM

MUMBAI: Leena Jumani who plays the role of Tanu in Zee TV's show Kumkum Bhagya has won several accolades for her performance. The actress plays a negative role in the show and is considered as one of the stylish vamps of the small screen. 

Leena who is shown modern and stylish in the show is also quite glamorous and bold in real life as well. 

The actress' Instagram account is full of beautiful pictures where Leena has showcased her beauty in some bold and stunning clothes. 

Take a look at Leena's posts:

View this post on Instagram

#throwback #miamimusicweek

A post shared by Leena Jumani (@leena_real) on

 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Leena Jumani (@leena_real) on

View this post on Instagram

- @payalkhubc

A post shared by Leena Jumani (@leena_real) on

 

Isn't she a diva? 

Apart from Kumkum Bhagya, Leena has previously been a part of several shows like Kundali Bhagya, Bandini, Tere Liye among others. 

What do you think about Leena's hot avatar? Tell us in the comments. 

