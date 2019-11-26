Kumkum Bhagya star Tanu AKA Leena Jumani is one hottie, these pictures are proof

MUMBAI: Leena Jumani who plays the role of Tanu in Zee TV's show Kumkum Bhagya has won several accolades for her performance. The actress plays a negative role in the show and is considered as one of the stylish vamps of the small screen.

Leena who is shown modern and stylish in the show is also quite glamorous and bold in real life as well.

The actress' Instagram account is full of beautiful pictures where Leena has showcased her beauty in some bold and stunning clothes.

Take a look at Leena's posts:

Isn't she a diva?

Apart from Kumkum Bhagya, Leena has previously been a part of several shows like Kundali Bhagya, Bandini, Tere Liye among others.

What do you think about Leena's hot avatar? Tell us in the comments.