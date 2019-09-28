Kumkum Bhagya Written Update: Abhi slaps Rishi

MUMBAI: In the episode, Priyanka gets possessive about Rishi when she overhears a girl’s voice. Pragya tells Disha that Ritik may have a soft corner for her while Disha gets relieved to learn about Ritik’s new girlfriend. Purab comes home and gets upset at the news that Disha had given him about her and Ritik’s love. He reminisces his moments spent with her and gets drunk. Aalia comes in the room and gets worried to see Purab in a miserable condition. She questions him about his miseries but he chooses not to answer her question. Purab tells Aalia that he doesn’t want to stay there anymore and that he would want to go to the business trip with her. Aalia hesitated but seeing Purab in a grave condition, agrees to make his arrangements.

Meanwhile, Rishi takes Priyanka in a café and tells her to stay away from him. Previously, Priyanka had jumped out of a speeding car to avoid a conversation and Rishi did not want to take any risks with her, so he had chosen a public place where he could talk to her. Priyanka swore that she would get Shahana out of his life and storms out. Rishi chases her and holds her by her hand in order to stop her. Abhi spots Rishi holding Priyanka’s hand and misinterprets the situation. He thinks that Rishi was misbehaving with her and without knowing anything slaps him. Later, Priyanka requested Abhi to keep Rishi back on the job, as he had fired him in rage.



Prachi and Shahana speak about Ranbir and his obsession with Rishi. After learning how Ranbir taunted Prachi about Rishi, Shahana claims that he was starting to develop feelings for Prachi while Prachi denied anything of that sort. Here, Rhea comes to Ranbir and claims that his pretentious act of telling Prachi that he was getting jealous of Rishi was working in their favour.



Ranbir started to feel awkward, as according to him, he was not jealous of Rishi and was not pretending to show possessiveness. Ranbir was baffled as he was getting attracted to Prachi in ways that he had never thought of and could not come to terms with it.