Kumkum Bhagya's Aafreen Dabestani Opens Up About Her Bond with Co-Star Krishna Kaul

Aafreen Dabestani

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s immensely popular primetime drama Kumkum Bhagya has kept its audience hooked on to their television screens with intriguing twists and turns in Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) and Prachi’s (Mugdha Chaphekar) lives. The viewers recently witnessed how Prachi got married to Akshay (Abhishek Malik) for the custody of her daughter Khushi (Trisha Rohatgi), and after that, Ranbir has agreed to marry Akshay’s sister Mihika (Aafreen Dabestani). While the whole family is preparing for their engagement ceremony, it looks like Aafreen and Krishna are having a gala time shooting together.

Aafreen may be relatively new to the show, but she has formed strong bonds with her co-stars, and especially with Krishna. The two end up spending lots of time with each other since they have been shooting most of the scenes together, enjoying each other's company and helping each other improve their scenes. Their friendship has grown beautifully in the last one month and they enjoy hanging out together in their free time. 

Aafreen said, "I'm thrilled to be a part of this show and have found amazing friends among my co-stars. My first scene was with Krishna, and he made me feel right at home from the start. The entire Kumkum Bhagya family welcomed me warmly, and we've bonded during rehearsals and breaks, which has really helped our onscreen chemistry. It's a blessing to find such wonderful friends at work in such a short time. I'm excited for the journey ahead and hope the audience continues to shower our show with love."

While Aafreen has found a friend in her co-star Krishna, it will be interesting for the viewers to witness the upcoming drama during their engagement ceremony. Will Akshay find out that Ranbir is Prachi’s ex-husband? Will Prachi ever tell the truth to Akshay? 

To find out what happens, tune into Kumkum Bhagya, every day, at 9 pm, only on Zee TV!

Saif Ali Khan
Happy Birthday Saif Ali Khan! These movies of the actor prove that he is great at reinventing himself
