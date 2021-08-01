Kunal Jaisingh: Important to look good, stay fit for an actor

MUMBAI: Kunal Jaisingh, who was last seen playing a negative character on the show 'Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye', says it is important for actors to look good and stay fit.

He says: "It is important to look good and stay fit for an actor to have ample work in their kitty. Acting brings in such responsibility, apart from your skills you need to win hearts and impress the audience with your looks too."

Kunal says experimenting with looks helps in not getting boxed and this is the reason why he keeps exploring new looks with different hairstyles and beard.

The actor adds: "It is fun for me to experiment with my looks by changing hairstyles to flaunting beards in different styles. I always enjoy it."

"With a new look an actor gets assured that he will not be offered similar kinds of roles. Every time with the new look you can step in auditioning for a new character."

For Kunal, fitness is of utmost importance.

The 31-year-old actor shared: "I didn't spend long hours in the gym. I workout for a limited time so that I can stay in good shape. Apart from that I enjoy going for a walk and practicing yoga."

Kunal, who started his career with 'Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya', says it is important to remain fit as certain times there are long working hours and you have to be active all the time.

He said: "An actor needs to stay fit because you never know how long you need to shoot or what the track demands, fight or dance. A fit actor can be active and perform anytime."

SORUCE : IANS