Kunal Jaisingh roped in for Balaji Telefilms' upcoming show

MUMBAI: Kunal Jaisingh started his career with Star Plus' Mann Kee Aawaz Pratigya but rose to fame with Channel V's The Buddy Project and Star Plus’ romantic drama Ishqbaaaz. The handome and talented actor was last seen in Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka 2, and his fans are eagerly waiting for him to announce his next.

We have information that the actor has been approached to play the lead in one of Ekta Kapoor’s upcoming television shows.

Interestingly, according to some media reports, the actor was earlier approached to play the lead in Star Plus show Yeh Hai Chahatein opposite Sargun Kaur Luthra, and he even gave an audition for the same. While Ekta liked his audition, things could not materialize because of his prior commitments and hence the role went on to Abrar Qazi.

However, Ekta’s team has again approached Kunal for a brand new show.

Stay tuned for more details.

Crrdits: India Forums