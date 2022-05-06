Kunal Jaisingh shares a peak into his shooting experience in Nainital for COLORS’ ‘Muskuraane Ki Vajah Tum Ho’

MUMBAI: COLORS’ new venture ‘Muskuraane Ki Vajah Tum Ho’ depicts the story of Katha, a strong-willed girl from Nainital, Uttarakhand who takes a bold step of embracing motherhood while dissuading all social norms. Starring debutant Tanvi Malhara (essaying the role of Katha) alongside prominent television actor Kunal Jaisingh (essaying the role of Kabir). Produced by Satori media, ‘Muskuraane Ki Vajah Tum Ho’ will air on COLORS starting 1st June, and thereafter Monday to Friday at 8:30 pm. With its story based in Nainital, the cast has been shooting in the city to capture the essence of its plot amidst its scenic landscapes.

Kunal Jaisingh, who has recently returned from Nainital, has opened up about his shoot experience saying, “Shooting in Nainital was an unforgettable experience. The weather was lovely, and it was the perfect time to explore the city. Although I had a hectic schedule there, I thoroughly enjoyed my time there." While talking about trying the rich cuisine of Nainital, he says, “Being a true foodie, I made sure to taste some of Nainital's local delicacies; and it would be fair to say that they were a treat to my tastebuds!"

Apart from Kunal Jaisingh and Tanvi Malhara, this show will also star Abhishek Mallik, Hiten Paintal, Moon Banerjee amongst others.

Watch ‘Muskuraane Ki Vajah Tum Ho’ starting 01st June 2022 and consequently every Monday to Friday at 8:30 pm only on COLORS!

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 06/05/2022 - 15:00

