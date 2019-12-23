Kunal Madhiwala and Vinod Pal roped in for Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya

MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya is ZEE TV's longest running show and it has managed to rule the hearts of millions over half a decade now. While the interesting storyline, with several leaps, has kept the audience hooked, Abhi - Pragya's (Shabbir Ahluwalia - Sriti Jha) mammoth fan following has enabled the show to top the viewership charts as well. In fact, the dramatic sequences in Abhi - Pragya's life recently, have kept the audience on the edge of their seats.



However, looks like the audience is in for another new treat. In an unforeseen twist, a robbery sequence will turn their lives upside down. But there's more. The sequence also sees the entry of two new actors.Kunal Madhiwala and Vinod Pal have been roped in for the robbery sequence in Kumkum Bhagya. While their characters will be present on the show for a short duration, their actions will have long-term effects. While Kunal Madhiwala will be seen essaying the role of a robber – Shera, Vinod Pal will be his gang leader – Raja.



Both, Kunal Madhiwala and Vinod Pal have been seen on multiple TV shows in the past, but they are kicked about being a part of Kumkum Bhagya. Talking about his role, Kunal Madhiwala revealed, "It is a grey character and I am excited about my part as it will change the course of things in Kumkum Bhagya. I have acted in several shows, but this, I feel, is my big break. Being a part of India's top show and associating with Zee TV and Balaji Telefilms is a huge deal."



Vinod Pal also added, "I am fortunate to join the likes of Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia in Kumkum Bhagya. The show has a huge fan following and it is one of the top shows on television right now, so I can't wait for the viewers to see what impact my entry has on the show. It is an exciting twist and I thank Zee TV and Balaji Telefilms to give me this opportunity."