Kunal Madhiwala bags Star Plus’ Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka

Star Plus show Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka will witness a lot of changes.

Well, we have an exclusive update about actor Kunal Madhiwala bagging the project.

Kunal will play the character of Rajeev Khanna in the show. He will be appointed as the MD of Rehan Enterprises. He will also have scenes with Shruti Sharma as her character in the show Shayri will be appointed as the secretary. Shayri will eventually fall in love with Rehan.

We contacted Kunal and he confirmed the buzz.

