Kunal Madhiwala to enter Star Plus’ Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke

MUMBAI: It’s raining exclusive news on TellyChakkar.com today!

Earlier in the day, we broke the news of actress Sumaiya Khan bagging Star Plus’ Kasauti Zindagi Kay as Sneha and now we have an exclusive update on Star Plus popular show Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke.

According to our sources, Kasauti Zindagi Kay actor Kunal Madhiwala has bagged an important role in Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke.

Kunal will play the character of a news channel head which will break the news of Kunal Rajvansh being Parull’s son.

Apparently, Kunal’s character will further associate with Meenakshi to defame Parul.

We couldn’t connect with Kunal for a comment.

Apart from Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke, Kunal will also be seen in ALTBalaji’s Bebaaki and It Happened in Calcutta.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.