Kunal proves Kuhu to be mentally unstable in Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Star Plus' Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke will showcase an interesting twist.



It was earlier seen that Kunal wants to get rid of Kuhu, as he does not love her.



Mishti and Abeer have come to know about the problems in Kunal and Kuhu’s relationship.



Thus, they decide to unite them.



But Kunal has a big plan in mind. His lawyer suggests that he prove Kuhu to be mentally unstable.



Kunal thus starts working on his master plan just to get a divorce from her.



It will be interesting to see whether Kunal succeeds in his mission.