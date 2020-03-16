Kunal Saluja roped in for Zee TV’s Ishq Subhan Allah

MUMBAI: Everyday our news desk opens to a fresh set of news which not only informs its readers but also surprises them with a piece of news from the entertainment industry. And staying true to our promise, we are back again with yet another interesting update from the Television world.

The makers of Ishq Subhan Allah are leaving no stone unturned to ensure complete entertainment to the viewers.

The show recently witnessed the entry of Manish Khanna in the show as the negative character of Jalali. His entry brought about an interesting twist. Now, the makers are set to introduce yet another intriguing character.

According to our sources anchor turned actor Kunal Saluja has been roped in to play a prominent role in the show.

We contacted Kunal. He confirmed the buzz but refused to divulge more details on the same.

