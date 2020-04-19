Kunal Thakur utilising the lockdown time to learn something new!

MUMBAI: Actor Kunal Thakur, who is currently part of Kasautii Zindegi Kay 2, has started learning something new, albeit virtually. He is part of an online class called Wellness Masterclass.

Speaking about that Kunal says,”I was a student of Symbiosis College in Pune and one of my senior teachers Jasmina Kumar told me about this online course. It has subjects like multivitamins, stress management, importance of sleep, positive mindset etc.. I find it interesting and enrolled myself and I am happy that I'm being able to utilise my spare time during this lockdown for this. I have always been a fitness freak, but this lockdown time needs mental stability as well. The perfect balance of physical and mental stability will help us to fight this battle. One should think positive and should keep themselves free from negative worries.Every alternate day I have this class and am always looking forward to the next one. The course is being conducted by Rakesh and Snehal Shetty. There is no age for learning. A person can gain education and knowledge at any age. If you have the intention and the dedication to learn then you can do so at any age.”

Well said Kunal!