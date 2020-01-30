Kunal Verma who was OUSTED from Dil Se Dil Tak because of Sidharth Shukla SUPPORTS Rashami Desai

MUMBAI: Two of the most talked about contestants of Bigg Boss 13 are Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla. The duo knows each other since the time they were a part of Colors fiction show Dil Se Dil Tak. Their infamous fights can be aligned to their disturbed professional relationship.

During the show, both Sidharth and Rashami put a lot of allegations on each other. From Sidharth’s claims that Rashami showed tantrums to Rashami’s belief that Sidharth used to be creatively involved leading to her dialogues being chopped from the script. A lot has been said and done.

Rashami also once said that Sidharth was responsible for ending an actor's track from the show due to his clash with. It is no news that Rashami was talking about Kunal Verma who played the character of Aman in the show who also happened to be Teni (Jasmin Bhasin’s) love interest. While leaving the show, Kunal was very vocal about being unhappy with the makers decision to end such an important track.

Now, Kunal has been going all out in supporting Rashami and expressing his views on twitter. In a tweet, Kunal mentioned that Sidharth can stoop to any level to satisfy his ego. Also, he’s been promoting and favouring Rashami in the show.

Have a look at the tweets:

