Kunal's furious to see Abeer and Mishti together in Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke

25 Aug 2019 09:45 AM

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Star Plus' show Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke will showcase a shocking twist.

It was earlier seen that Kunal dislikes Mishti.

After Kunal and Kuhu get married, Abeer brings Mishti back home.

Mishti comes running to Kuhu and wishes her a happy married life.

However, Kunal gets a big shock seeing Mishti back home with Abeer.

He is furious that Abeer and Mishti are happy together.

It will be really interesting to see what happens next on the show.

Will the Maheshwari family forgive Mishti for her mistake?

