Kundali Bhagya actor Dheeraj Dhoopar claims the pandemic has strengthened his and wife Vinny's bonding

MUMBAI: The pandemic certainly changed the way we celebrate milestones and special occasions. But forced lockdown also gave us all enough time to retrospect and work on ourselves and our relationships that matter the most to us.

Kundali Bhagya actor Dheeraj Dhoopar too believes that the pandemic and the lockdown was indeed a blessing in disguise for both him and actor wife Vinny Arora Dhoopar.

Dheeraj shared, “The forced break allowed us to sit back and rethink about everything that matters to us. Over the year, lengthy and erratic shooting schedules hardly gave us any time to spend with each other. But the lockdown came as a blessing in disguise. We got to spend quality time with each other. The pandemic has been a blessing in disguise for me and Vinny. It not just helped us to understand each other better but also helped us understood ourselves.”.

Talking about his Valentine’s Day celebrations, the Naagin 5 actor said, “Over the years we have always made an effort to make this day special by giving surprises to each other. There’s always loads of gifts and a romantic dinner that completes our V-day celebrations.”.

While the pandemic shifted our focus on things and people that matter the most to us, Dheeraj believes that it also helped many to have a dialogue about self-love and self-care. Dheeraj shared, “Self-love and self-care holds an important place in our lives. But somewhere we forgot to be attentive towards it and many times we subconsciously neglected these pivotal aspects which indirectly starts to affect us. The sudden halt and being with ourselves for a prolonged time allowed us to talk about it and practice it in our daily life.”.

Credit: Bombay Times