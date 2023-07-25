Kundali Bhagya actor Guneet Sharma opens up on his camaraderie with Preeth Balyaya

Guneet Sharma

MUMBAI :Aladdin- Naam Toh Suna Hoga actor Guneet Sharma is making audience impressed these day with his television daily show 'Kundali Bhagya'. Guneet is portraying the character of Rahul, a fun-loving and entertaining boy. Rahul is known for his positive personality and his ability to bring a smile to people's faces. He shares a deep bond with his brother Varun and is always ready to support him and stand up against any difficulties. 

One co-actor with whom Shamra is really close in real life is Preeth (known for playing Sandy in the show. "Although everyone was very welcoming on the set, there are times when u build a great bonding with someone instantly that first person was Preeth paji aka character name Sandy. We connected on a different level and use to have lots of laughter and fun on set. It didn't feel like I was meeting him for the first time. While talking he made me feel so comfortable that i didn’t feel like it was my first day on the set. From the first day onwards, he has been sharing a lot of his experiences about how he learned acting and other technical things. He has been a guiding angel for me with whom I share a deep connection.”

He further continues “We always enjoy shooting on set. I remember me and sandy paji was in one frame and It was kind of a very serious scene about the money being stolen.  I saw sandy paji making faces to me and others  and we were just controlling our laughter during the whole scenes and as soon as the director said cut we all bursted out with laughter and suddenly the atmosphere on the set got changed.
 

