”Kundali Bhagya changed my Bhagya”, says Sanjay Gagnani as he shares an emotional post on bidding a final adieu to the show

Sanjay Gagnani

MUMBAI :Actor Sanjay Gagnani who recently was in the news for using his presence of mind to put off a fire outbreak in his house is best known for his villian hero role Prithvi in the show Kundali Bhagya. 

As the star will finally be exiting the show Sanjay, is receiving tremendous love from all across the nation for his long association with Kundali Bhagya. Much attached to his character Sanjay shared an emotional post on his social media bidding final adieu to the show. He stated, “Prithvi Malhotra (2017-)
PM, Master Mind, Villain Hero, Bad Boy and all the names you know of. Not a single day on the sets when I have not given my heart, blood, sweat and soul to make Prithvi Malhotra the best Bad Ass you’ve ever seen with the motive to offer you top-notch Entertainment and to win your 
This one was the longest and the bestest journey of my life. It changed my BHAGYA. Little did I know that a role meant to be a Cameo of 2 months in October 2017 would turn out to be the Biggest Bad Boy of the Decade in Television till March 2023.
I bow down and offer my utmost gratitude to each and everyone associated with Balaji tele films especially Ekta maam for always  encouraging in any and all forms required that has helped me give my best on screen.

He concluded stating, “The entire cast of #kundalibhagya for being together in all the ups and downs, successes and failures, happiness and sadness and being cordial in the best manner on the sets, wouldn’t have been possible without the emotional support and mental alignment of you wonderful people! 
And to all the fans, fandoms and viewers. I can’t thank you enough because YOU are the real Star-Makers. Without your acceptance and viewership, Nothing. Nothing would have been possible. Love you guys.“

Sanjay finally exits the show Kundali Bhagya and will soon be seen making his debut in OTT and has a number of projects in the pipeline.

MUMBAI :Actor Sanjay Gagnani who recently was in the news for using his presence of mind to put off a fire outbreak in...
