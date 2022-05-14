Kundali Bhagya: Confirmed! Manit Joura aka Rishabh Luthra to make a comeback!

Well, here comes good news for all the fans of Kundali Bhayga as Manit Joura aka Rishabh Luthra is making a smashing comeback in the serial.
Manit Joura

MUMBAI : Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is one of the favourite shows of the audience. Its twists and turns keep everyone glued

Well, some days before, there were runours on social media that Manit Joura aka Rishabh Luthra is not returning to the show. He has supposedly quit the show, and the producers are finding his replacement.

But now, our sources confirm that Manit is back in action with his role as Rishabh Luthra in Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya. We have learnt that he will resume shooting from today.

His track would be shown in the coming week, and his re-entry would bring in a lot of changes in the lives of Karan, Preeta, and the Luthra family.

As we earlier reported, another shocking twist is going to take place in the lives of the Luthras. Well, it will be shown that Rishabh lands in huge trouble in Dubai, all thanks to Prithvi and Sherlyn, who have planned to harm him using a drug case. Our source also revealed to us that he will be punished with the death penalty. Preeta, Karan, and the Luthra family are shocked, and Preeta will vow to save Rishabh by hook or by crook.

So, guys, are you excited for his entry in the show?

Do let us know your views on the same.

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.
 

