Kundali Bhagya girls Shraddha, Anjum, and Ruhi reunite over a video call

MUMBAI: It feels like the world has come to a standstill with entire world population being house arrested with the fear of the deadly Coronavirus.

Well, while some are already getting bored and missing their daily routine, others view the break as a blessing. People are enjoying the break by indulging in cooking, cleaning, creative activities, and spending time with family.

Even actors have been given time off, as shootings have been called-off till 31 March.

Kundali Bhagya girls Shraddha Arya, Anjum Fakih and Ruhi Chaturvedi who are known for sharing a great bond, indulged in video conference call amidst the ongoing Janata Curfew across India. Thanks to technology, everyone is virtually connected and how! In the photo shared by Shraddha, they seem to be having a great time in their respective houses despite being self quarantined.

Take a look!