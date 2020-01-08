Kundali Bhagya: Karan and Rishabh panic to see Rakhee at gun point

MUMBAI: One of the most popular television shows, Kundali Bhagya has kept the audience hooked to the television screens. It is currently one of the most watched television shows. The ongoing track is unfolding a lot of twists and turns.

Here’s an update for all the ardent fans of the television series. The episode sees how Prithvi asks one of the goons to let Sameer go which shocks everyone. Goon asks him how he knows Sameer. And guess what? Prithvi gives some fake reason to make him believe, and he then asks them to rob the jewellery from Rakhee and Dad,i too. Meanwhile Shrishty asks Preeta to bring the leader of the goons to the groom’s room so that Shrishty can teach him a lesson. Preeta gets very tensed but agrees for the plan. Shrishty prays to god for the success of her plan. Preeta goes to the main hall. She makes Prithvi mesmerized and calls him inside. Prithvi goes mad and follows her. While the robbers take all the jewellery from Rakhee, Mahira and Dadi, they also demand for Rakhee’s mangalsutra. Rakhee requests them not to take it but the actual leader of the goons comes there. He snatches the mangalsutra. Karan and Rishabh enter there and start beating up the goons. Entire Luthra family start beating all the goons. But After a while one of the goons makes Rakhee as hostage. On the other hand, Preeta keeps on taking Prithvi to the bride room where Shrishty is already waiting.

Next, Preeta makes her entry in the room and she tells Shrishty that the fake goon has arrived. Prithvi on the other hand is happy as Preeta calls him inside the groom room. Shrishty tells Preeta about her plan of covering the goon with a blanket and beat him. Preeta gets tensed but Shrishty asks her to be positive. By then Prithvi enters the room. He gets shocked to see Shrishty too. Shrishty keeps on insisting him to remove his mask. Shrishty threatens him to kill him if he doesn’t remove the mask. On the other hand, Karan and Rishabh panic to see Rakhee at the gun point. The leader tells his goons that there was a fake leader in his place. He also learns that Rakhee is Karan and Rishabh’s mother. Janki also arrives there.

The episode also sees how Karan tells Rishabh that Preeta is of no use as she was with him for the rescue but hasn’t done anything yet.

Next, Shrishty keeps on chasing Prithvi to remove his mask. But Prithvi locks himself in the washroom. Shrishty and Preeta wonder to see that the thief is very coward.

