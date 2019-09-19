Kundali Bhagya: Karan thinks he should tell Preeta what he feels about her

MUMBAI: The episode sees how Prithvi gets drunk and says that Preeta did not stand by him even when he said that the marriage was not according to the rituals. Preeta feels strange that she cannot even look at him when she wants to. Karan thinks he should tell Preeta what he feels about her. Janki says that she was telling the truth and she was locked in a wardrobe. Bijee asks her to stay calm as eventually what happened is what they wanted to. Sarla's brother arrives asking for help. Sarla thinks about Preeta and gets emotional. Bijee explains that they know the marriage did not happen in the right manner however Karan loves Preeta. They also talk how nice the Luthra family is and how much they love Preeta.

Sarla tells them that she has some work pending in the wedding hall and will return once it's complete. Sarla's brother asks for Sameer. Srishti and Sameer get into a playful argument. Karan stops the car in ground and asks Preeta to come out. She does not listen. He gets angry and pulls her out of the car saying that he needs to tell her what he feels about her. She tells her that she knows that he loves her. He tells her that he hates her. He explains his reasons. Preeta gets worried and thinks that he is joking. He tells her that he is serious and he did it to take revenge and ruin happiness from her life.

She tries to calm him down by taking his hand in her hand. He tells to stay away and that she will have no happiness in her life. Karan says that Preeta did not believe when he told her the truth and she believed his lies. Kappu asks who Prithvi is so he can delete the pictures. Srishti says that she knows who Prithvi is and will help delete the pictures. Just then Prithvi enters the house taking Preeta's name. Bijee tells him that she went to the Luthra house. He claims that he will marry Preeta and take her to his house. He says that all of them are his enemies. Kappu says that he is not in his senses and asks Prithvi to go back.