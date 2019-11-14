Kundali Bhagya: Karina asks Shrishti to leave their house

MUMBAI: The episode sees how Karina says to Preeta that her plan failed, Preeta is not able to realize what she is talking about. Karina mentions that she sent her sister to spy on them as she thought that they will be happy to see her but she has insulted her to the extent that she cannot stop crying and if she wants that they not sent her to jail she must come to take her, Preeta assures that she will come as soon as she can.



Shristhi explains that she feels everyone has changed in the Luthra mansion, they have changed. Rishab says that she said what she feels but they never have heard what they feel because everyone in the family has been hurt which they still feel, Dadi also says that they have hearts which her sister broke, She is about to tell her when Karina stops her saying that she cannot tell anything to her, Katrina mentions that she mentioned that her sister feels concerned for everyone of their family and also that she would come when Dadi feels pain but what is the reason that they did not respect her when she got married to Karan, Rakhi is also left confused saying that she did not feel that Preeta would be capable of doing such a thing, Dadi says that she knew preeta was like this and can do anything to fulfil her own desires, Rishab also explains that he always stood by Preeta but what can he do now when everything is against Preeta.



Karina asks Shrishti to leave their house, when Shrishti is standing then she takes her bu her hand and tries to throw her out of the house, Shrishti is yelling that she will not leave, she tries to explain that Sherlin is playing a game but she does not listen saying that she would have married Rishab to Sherlin even after she had a doubt that Sherlin was not a good citizen, she throws her out of the house asking why did she come even when they did not want her to come as they are against their family and that this is because they wanted to take revenge from them.



She throws her out of the house, Preeta stops her from falling, Karina says that this is because her mother might have planned all of the things as she might want them both to marry the boys of the Luthra house and that she is just really pathetic, they both cannot hear anything against their mother so Shristhi says to have a fight with Katrina, Preeta slaps her and sends her to the auto, karina says that she might have done this a long time before, Preeta explains that she did this because Karina has said a lot of things, which they should not have listened to. Preeta also sits in the auto and is crying.



Karina comes inside the house she mentions that she has locked Sameer in the room because he thinks from his heart and not his mind which is the reason she locked him, Karina vows to never let them do anything that might hurt her family, she blames that the Auroras are really clever which is why she sent Shristhi to their house as then she might come to know of what they are planning. Dadi also takes the side of Karina, assuring that she is with her on what she does, Karina explains that it is because of a single mistake that karan made and that has caused them so much, she cannot comprehend them being sent to jail, Rishab assures that they will not be sent to jail, Karina enquires why he is so sure, Karan replies that he will not let anyone go to jail.



Sherlin steps in saying that they must realize that Preeta is not a nice girl and she was always conspiring against them, she always tried to prove that Sherlin was wrong but she was the one who wronged them all, she mentions that she never tried to harm them and always took care of them but it was Preeta that made her the bad person.



They are still talking when the press arrive, Rishab asks that they will talk about it later, Rakhi sends kartika and Maira to their room, she is also advises that they will talk after the press conference. Sarla enters the house with Bi jee she is calling them both when janki comes, when she asks where they are, Janki replies that she went after a phone call and might have gone to the Luthra house, Saral says that she would have never gone to that house, she feels that Shrishti might have gotten in some trouble so would have called Preeta to help her.



Risahb is answering the questions being raised by the media personal, Sherlin feels that she has planned something else, when her hired media reporter will arrive to ask Rishab about the notice, she is waiting but he does not arrive then she calls him, when he enters the house.