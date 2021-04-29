Kundali Bhagya: OMG! Blackmailer escapes from Prithvi, Sameer and Shrishti in a fix

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Kundali Bhagya is quite interesting as Karan, Shrishti and Sameer are trying their best to find proof to prove Preeta’s innocence.

In the previous episode, we have seen how Ruchika tried to defame Karan and get Sameer and Shrishti arrested.

Now in the upcoming episode, one would see how Prithivi will come to meet the blackmailer who knows who is the killer of Akshay and at the same time even Shrishti and Sameer are present in the same godown.

Where the security guard will come to know someone is hiding in the godown and would chase them and that’s when the blackmailer will run away once again from Prithvi, Sameer, and Shrishti.

Sameer and Shrishti will be in a fix as they wouldn’t know what to do, but would still be seen planning to how to find the evidence of who murdered Akshay so that they can free Preeta from jail.

Well, in the new promo one as seen how Karan would be taking the blame for Akshay’s murder to free Preeta.

It will be interesting to see how Preeta would free Karan and why did he take the blame on him and would Shrishti and Sameer get any evidence to prove his innocence.

