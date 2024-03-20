Kundali Bhagya: Paras Kalanwat and Sana Syed celebrate one year of Rajveer and Palki ( Palveer); Sharddha Arya has a special message for them

Kundali Bhagya is one of the most loved and successful shows on television. The character of Rajveer and Palki is loved by the audience and today its one year to these characters. Paras who essays the role of Rajveer celebrated the one year of these two characters.
Paras

MUMBAI: Zee TV is known for launching shows which have different concepts and stories which keep the audience hooked on to the show.

With successful shows like KumKum Bhagya, Bhagya Lakshmi, Pyar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti, Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan, Rabb Se Hai Dua etc. which have been loved by the audience.

One such show has been Kundali Bhagya which is one of the most loved and successful shows on television and the serial is doing pretty well. It is among the top 20 shows when it comes to the BARC ratings.

The show stars Sraddha Arya, Basser Ali, Paras Kalnawat and Sana Sayed in lead roles.

It's produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms.

The audience love the chemistry between Paras and Sana and they are one of the most loved couples on television.

The character of Rajveer and Palki is loved by the fans and especially their love story is liked by the audience.

Today marks the first anniversary of Rajveer - Palki and Paras is super excited about it.

The actor shared the post and thanked all the fans for the love and support and said that it has been an incredible journey.

He shared a photo with Sana and captioned it saying " One Year Of #PalVeer One Year Of Rajveer, Thank You Soo Much For All The Love We're Receiving Portraying Rajveer And Palki In Kundali Bhagya. Nothing But Sheer Blessing To Have Been Receiving Your Love Project After Project. Keep Your Love Coming And I Promise To Deliver You The Best. Love You All!

Sana also commented saying " One year of PJ’s , masti and dhamaal. Thank you Paras"

Even their co - actor Shraddha Arya shared their photo and congratulated them.

Well, there is no doubt that in no time Rajveer and Palki became household characters and the favourite of the audience.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 03/20/2024 - 19:34

