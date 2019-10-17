Kundali Bhagya: Preeta is forced to drink water

MUMBAI: The episode sees how Srishti asks Sarla to be careful while tying the knots. Preeta hides all the food in the drawer. Preeta tells Sarla that she has eaten all the food. Sarla is amazed to find out that Preeta at so much quantity of food. Srishti is curious and wants to know how Preeta finished her food so quickly. Preeta taunts her that she is always busy in eating hence she doesn't notice anything else. Karan is walking when a couple of his fans come there and ask for an autograph. They ask him to sign on their necks. He tells them that he cannot give them autograph there and walks away. He thinks that he never talks to his fan in that manner and that he needs to change. He calls the fans and tells them that he is depressed because of Preeta. Kartika, Myra and Sherlyn are listening to Dadi about the stories of how she met their grandfather. Dadi tells them that she won't tell them everything. Kartika asks her what gift she received on her first Karwa Chauth. Dadi explains that she was very angry with him however when he gave her the gift she felt relieved. Sarla gets food for everyone. Preeta shows Sarla her plate showing that she ate everything. Janki and Bijee are worried that Preeta is observing fast and want to know why she has done it.



Preeta comes from the room claiming that she ate all the food and that it was delicious. At the table Preeta is forced to drink water. She keeps the water in her mouth and then throws it out once she reaches her room. She apologizes to God for lying to her mother. Sherlyn is walking by the kitchen when she smells the aroma of the food. She goes to check and finds out that it is butter gourd. She gets angry as she doesn't like it. The servant tells her that it is Dadi's instructions. So as to prevent people who are observing fast from breaking it. She sends the servant away and thinks of eating however refrains from it. She thinks she would have eaten if it was for Rishabh however it is for Prithvi. Preeta does some research on how to break the fast when she gets to know that her husband will have to break it. She thinks if calling Karan to break the fast. Karan comes to Rishabh's room eating an apple. He asks why Rishabh is late as everyone is waiting for the moon to show. He wants the function to end soon as there are a lot of guests at home.



Rishabh tells him that no matter the differences between a husband and wife, it cannot be resolved by observing a fast. Karan wonders if Preeta has observed fast for him. He decides to call her. She thinks she will not let Karan know that she has kept fast for him as he will think he is successful in breaking her. She decides not to call him however to ensure that he is the one to break her fast. She decides to go to the Luthra residence. Karan is about to call Preeta when Rishabh asks him how is he looking. Karan appreciates him and tells him that he will join them after getting ready. Bijee asks Sarla if she finished all household chores. Sarla says that she has completed everything. Preeta is about to leave when Bijee asks her where she is going. Preeta tells them that she is going to continue the interview which was left. Sarla asks her to have curd which she declines. Janki asks Sarla if she thinks Preeta would have observed fast to which Sarla says she is sure Preeta hasn't observed fast.