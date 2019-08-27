Kundali Bhagya: Prithvi manages to make Karan inhale chloroform

MUMBAI: The episode begins with Prithvi threatening Janki saying he would lock her in the cupboard and leave her alone to die. Janki tried to rebel, however, Prithvi managed to lock Janki with the help of his goons and leaves to stop the marriage. At the wedding dais, the priest was telling the couple the importance of the circumambulation amongst all the other rituals. Prithvi gets happy to see that he had time in his hand and planned to stop the wedding.



Shristi hears some noise and wondered where the noise was coming from. Before she could locate Janki, she falls unconscious and Shristi loses focus. Just to double check , just as Shristi was about to open the cupboard, someone shouts from outside and she comes out, leaving Janki hidden in the cupboard.



The circumambulations start and someone from Prithvi’s team creates confusion somewhere while he comes and bursts smoke gas at the venue. Prithvi finds Karan and reveals his identity to him. Karan tried to escape, however, Prithvi manages to make Karan inhale chloroform and makes him fall unconscious. Prithvi locks Karan in the room and keeps his goons for security reasons.



Rishabh calls Karan repeatedly and wondered why he was not picking up his phone. As his eyes was continuously on the phone, Rishabh meets with a small accident and falls unconscious. The driver of the other car that Rishabh had met an accident with, calls the hospital and informs him about the accident.



Prithvi changes his clothes and gets ready as a groom again. Prithvi misunderstands Preeta and thinks that Preeta ganged up with Karan and was tricking him, in order to get married. He gets back at the venue while the goons were to keep an eye on Karan. Prithvi comes back and tells the goons that something was missing, as he wasn’t feeling the kick. He wanted Karan to regain consciousness and see him in the groom’s outfit. They try to bring Karan back to consciousness by sprinkling water on him. Seeing Karan regain consciousness, Prithvi gets elated.