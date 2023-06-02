Kundali Bhagya’s this actress on vacation mode with her family, take a look…

She has a massive fan following not just for her beauty and amazing performances on screen but also for her funny and interesting reels and posts on her social media page.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 02/06/2023 - 14:10
MUMBAI : Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is one of the favorite shows of the audience. Its twists and turns keep everyone glued to their screens. The amazing storyline and gripping performance have always drawn viewers to the show. 

Actress Shraddha Arya is one of the most popular faces on Television. She has many hit shows to her credit that include Kundali Bhagya, Kumkum Bhagya, Tumhari Paakhi, Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, and many more. She is currently essaying the role of Preeta in Kundali Bhagya and fans are in love and resonate with her character. She has a massive fan following not just for her beauty and amazing performances on screen but also for her funny and interesting reels and posts on her social media page.

Shraddha has a massive fan following and keeps sharing fun pictures and reels that her fans enjoy immensely. The actress seems to be on vacation mode and she has shared some glimpses from her fun trip. Take a look;

Looks like Shraddha Arya is having a great time with her family!

What did you think of these pictures?

Tell us in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

