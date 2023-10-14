Kundali Bhagya’s Paras Kalnawat and Baseer Ali celebrate their love for the game; Plans to watch India VS Pakistan World Cup match together

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 10/14/2023 - 14:14
Paras

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s popular primetime show - Kundali Bhagya - has been keeping its audiences hooked on to their television screens ever since its inception. Produced by Balaji Telefilms, the show features popular actors like Shraddha Arya (as Preeta), Shakti Anand (as Karan), Manit Joura (as Rishabh), Anjum Fakih (as Shrishti), Paras Kalnawat (as Rajveer), Sana Sayyad (as Palki) Baseer Ali (as Shaurya), Shalini Mahal (as Shanaya). This family drama explores and brings to life a whole range of emotions as well as the deepest intricacies of human relationships. In the recent episodes, viewers witnessed family members enthusiastically participating in festivities and the beginning of the love quadrangle. Rajveer believes he proposed to Palki while he was drunk and thinks she deserves someone better, even though Palki loves him. However, Palki doubts his love due to his bond with Shanaya. Shanaya (Palki's sister) finds out that the Luthras want Shaurya to marry her, even though Shaurya does not have any feelings for Shanaya. In the upcoming episodes Nidhi, played by Akanksha Juneja, will be seen planning something evil against Shanaya with the intention of removing her from Shaurya's life.

In the fast-paced world of television, actors often find themselves immersed in rigorous shooting schedules. Amidst the on-screen drama, Paras Kalnawat and Baseer Ali found a unique brotherly connection on the sets of Kundali Bhagya. Originating from their audition days, their bond grew genuine, fueled by laughter, trust, mutual interests, and a love for their craft. Both avid cricket fans, Paras and Baseer are gearing up for the World Cup frenzy, planning to cheer for 'Team India' and their favorite player, Virat Kohli, together.

Paras Kalnawat said “It may have been a short while, but Baseer and I have really hit it off well and he is indeed an amazing friend. Our love for cricket has only strengthened our friendship. It is a joy to watch the Cricket World Cup matches with him, and the biggest rivalry match between India and Pakistan together on the sets of Kundali Bhagya. The energy and excitement are unparalleled, and it's moments like these that make our on-set experience even more memorable. Cricket has brought us closer, and it's a passion we both cherish. As they say, cricket is not just a game; it's an emotion, and Baseer and I couldn't agree more.”

While the friendship between Paras Kalnawat and Baseer Ali continues to thrive, one thing's for sure - the sets of Kundali Bhagya will remain filled with cricket fever and the infectious spirit of these two remarkable actors!

To know more, tune in to Kundali Bhagya every Monday to Friday at 9:30 pm, only on Zee TV

Kundali Bhagya Paras Kalnawat Baseer Ali Balaji Telefilms Shraddha Arya Preeta Shakti Anand Karan Manit Joura Rishabh Anjum Fakih Shrishti Rajveer Sana Sayyad Palki Shaurya Shalini Mahal Shanaya TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 10/14/2023 - 14:14

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Anupamaa: Woah! Anuj finds evidence against Sonu, Vanraj refuses to take former's help
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Imlie: Deal Final! Agastya proven right, Imlie agrees to the deal
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. The show took a 20-year leap; we now...
Must Read!From Rakhi Sawant to Kamaal Rashid Khan, here are the most controversial contestants of Bigg Boss so far
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had sixteen...
Kundali Bhagya’s Paras Kalnawat and Baseer Ali celebrate their love for the game; Plans to watch India VS Pakistan World Cup match together
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s popular primetime show - Kundali Bhagya - has been keeping its audiences hooked on to their television...
What! Fahmaan Khan once dated Shweta Tiwari? The DharamPatnii actor breaks silence, read on to know what he said
MUMBAI: Tv Actors have hectic work schedules and shoot for many hours in a day. Sometimes they only go home just to...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Danger! Angad cannot stop thinking about Sahiba
MUMBAI:Star Plus’ popular show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, started on a very promising note and...
Recent Stories
Anushka
Wow! Anushka Sharma seen for the first time amidst her pregnancy reports, looks stunning in an all black attire
Latest Video
Related Stories
Rakhi
Must Read!From Rakhi Sawant to Kamaal Rashid Khan, here are the most controversial contestants of Bigg Boss so far
1
What! Fahmaan Khan once dated Shweta Tiwari? The DharamPatnii actor breaks silence, read on to know what he said
Abhishek
OMG: Abhishek Malhan reveals the SHOCKING REASON why he quit Twitter!
Narayanseva
Hare Ram Pandey from ‘Narayanseva Aashram’ and versatile actress Shefali Shah grace the ‘Shaandaar Somvaar’ episode of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 15’
Shreya
On Indian Idol, judge Shreya Ghoshal compliments Nagpur’s Utkarsh Ravindra Wankhede, saying, "I would like to capture this frame in my eyes, it's so endearing that three generations sang together"
Samadhi
WOW! Savi ki Savari’s Samadhi Shukla transformation after the show will stun you! Check out the pictures here!