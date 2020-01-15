Kundali Bhagya’s Ruhi Chaturvedi celebrates Makar Sankranti with husband; check photos

MUMBAI: Ruhi Chaturvedi, who is known for her performance in the TV soap Kundali Bhagya, celebrated her first Makar Sankranti with husband after marriage.

The actress tied the knot with Shivendraa Om Saainiyol in December last year in Jaipur. The two exchanged wedding vows in a traditional Marwari ceremony. For the uninitiated, they have known each other for a long 13 years, before they finally decided to take the big step.

Now, on Uttarayan, the couple was seen flying kites and making memories together. Clad in the casual attire, Ruhi and Shivendraa are seen flying kites. They were all smiles and glee as they flew kites and celebrated the festive of happiness.

