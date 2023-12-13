Kundali Bhagya’s on-screen sisters Shraddha Arya and Anjum Fakih’s Swiss Diaries are sure to give you wanderlust!

MUMBAI: From the streets of Zurich to the snowy peaks of Mount Rigi to the Lindt Home of Chocolate, reel sisters Shraddha and Anjum’s Swiss adventures continue. The duo was caught savouringmouth-watering Swiss chocolates while they took their fans on a virtual tour of the chocolate paradise via Instagram Live! “Bring me some chocolates too.” said a fan during their live stream on the gram, meanwhile another fan gushed, “What a beautiful place.” Just like their followers, the divas were completely smitten by the Lindt Home of Chocolate.

Previously, they were spotted exploring magical Christmas markets, a great way to kickstart the festive season. Everything about their vacation looks dreamy, whether it’s their snowy adventures or relishing the Swiss delicacieslike fondue and raclette or wandering through Zurich - a city known for its delicious food, wine, and fashion, with plenty of options for vegetarian foodies too!

On-screen or off-screen, this duo holds a special place in the hearts of their followers. The comments flooding their vacation posts on Instagram in the winter wonderland that is Switzerlandis all the proof you need!

Don’t believe us? Take a look at their latest vacation posts from Zurich, Switzerland –