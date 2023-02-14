Kundali Bhagya’s Shraddha Arya enjoys a very unique massage, check it out

MUMBAI: Actress Shraddha Arya is one of the most popular faces on Television. She has many hit shows to her credit that include Kundali Bhagya, Kumkum Bhagya, Tumhari Paakhi, Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, and many more. She is currently essaying the role of Preeta in Kundali Bhagya and fans are in love and resonate with her character. She has a massive fan following not just for her beauty and amazing performances on screen but also for her funny and interesting reels and posts on her social media page.

Shraddha has a massive fan following and keeps sharing fun pictures and reels that her fans enjoy immensely. She has now shared a hilarious video where her friend and co-star from Kundali Bhagya, Anjum Fakih. The latter seems to be giving her a back massage with her legs and it is hilarious. Check out the video below;

What did you think of the video?

So let us know in the comments section below.

