Kundali Bhagya’s Shraddha Arya shares her 12 years of strong friendship with this actress, shares delightful pictures, take a look

Shraddha has a massive fan following and keeps sharing fun pictures and reels that her fans enjoy immensely. She has now shared a collage with her friend…
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 02/03/2023 - 13:20
Kundali Bhagya’s Shraddha Arya shares her 12 years of strong friendship with this actress, shares delightful pictures, take a lo

MUMBAI : Actress Shraddha Arya is one of the most popular faces on Television. She has many hit shows to her credit that include Kundali Bhagya, Kumkum Bhagya, Tumhari Paakhi, Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, and many more. She is currently essaying the role of Preeta in Kundali Bhagya and fans are in love and resonate with her character. She has a massive fan following not just for her beauty and amazing performances on screen but also for her funny and interesting reels and posts on her social media page.

 Also Read- Spoiler Alert! Kundali Bhagya: Karan plans to hijack the plan Preeta and Kavya are in?

Shraddha has a massive fan following and keeps sharing fun pictures and reels that her fans enjoy immensely. She has now shared a collage with her friend and actress Heena Parmar. The latter is known for her roles in popular TV shows like Jodha Akbar and Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap. Sharing the picture Shraddha captioned the pic, “Cheers for 12 years of friendship”

Check out the post here;

Also Read- Shraddha Arya aka Preeta from Kundali Bhagya shares a Throwback picture with This co-star

What did you think of the post?

So let us know in the comments section below.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

 

Zee TV Kundali Bhagya Preeta Karan Prithvi Rishabh Sarla Sherlyn Srishti ‎Shraddha Arya Dheeraj Dhoopar Anjum Fakih Manit Joura Sanjay Gagnani TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 02/03/2023 - 13:20

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Exclusive! Utpal Dashora roped in for SAB TV’s Pushpa Impossible!
MUMBAI : Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit....
Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, and Yuzvendra Chahal recreate Nikhil Chinapa’s Roadies scene
MUMBAI : One of the most well-known cricketers in the Indian cricket team is Shubman Gill. He has frequently been...
Spoiler Alert! Rajjo: Rajjo is being dragged to a hospital, Arjun to save her?
MUMBAI  :  Star Plus' Rajjo is doing quite well and winning the hearts of viewers. Rajjo, an aspiring athlete from...
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actor Disha Parmar pens an emotional note to her character ‘Priya’, deets inside
MUMBAI  :Sony TV’s Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has proved to be an instant hit among the audiences.The show stars Disha...
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding: Did you know Karan Johar, Gauri Khan and other celebs have already been to Suryagarh for a lavish party?
MUMBAI  :From the past few years, many Bollywood celebs are getting married secretly and not making an announcement...
Recent Stories
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding: Did you know Karan Johar, Gauri Khan and other celebs have already been to Suryagarh for
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding: Did you know Karan Johar, Gauri Khan and other celebs have already been to Suryagarh for a lavish party?

Latest Video

Related Stories
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actor Disha Parmar pens an emotional note to her character ‘Priya’, deets inside
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actor Disha Parmar pens an emotional note to her character ‘Priya’, deets inside
Karanveer Mehra or Woh Toh Hai Albelaa’s Vikrant has an INTERESTING Way of Killing Time on sets, check out
Karanveer Mehra or Woh Toh Hai Albelaa’s Vikrant has an INTERESTING Way of Killing Time on sets, check out
This Cast Member from Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2 broke down after Nakuul and Disha left the show? Find out who
This Cast Member from Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2 broke down after Nakuul and Disha left the show? Find out who
Twinkle Arora aka Nehmat gets brutally injured on the sets of Udaariyaan? Details inside
Twinkle Arora aka Nehmat gets brutally injured on the sets of Udaariyaan? Details inside
Exclusive! Shalini Kapoor roped in for Full Focus Entertainment’s next on Dangal TV
Exclusive! Shalini Kapoor roped in for Full Focus Entertainment’s next on Dangal TV
BARC Ratings : Bigg Boss 16 sustains the same ratings; Indian Idol sees a huge jump in TRPs; Pandya Store enters the top five sh
BARC Ratings: Bigg Boss 16 sustains the same ratings; Indian Idol sees a huge jump in TRPs; Pandya Store enters the top five shows; Kumkum Bhagya enters the top ten shows; Anupamaa tops the list followed by GHKPM, YRKKH, Imlie, and Pandya Store