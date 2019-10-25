Kundali Bhagya: Sherlyn tells Mahesh that she wants to torture Karan

MUMBAI: The episode sees how Janki blames herself for Sarla falling ill. She says that she knew Karan was trying to marry Preeta. She could have stopped it but she didn’t. She blames herself for getting Karan and Preeta married and everything wrong that happened after that. Preeta also admits she was at the Luthra house. At the Luthra house, Sammy interrupts Karan from feeding Mahira. He asks Karan to feed him as well. Sammy makes up weird excuses which make Mahira and Karan think he is drunk. However, Karan feeds Sammy as well and Mahira leaves. She looks back at Karan and thinks he is cute.



Meanwhile, Sherlyn enters Mahesh’s room. She comes there after everyone goes to sleep. She makes fun of Mahesh’s situation. She tells Mahesh that she wants to torture Karan by reminding him that Preeta is responsible for his father’s situation. Sherlyn also recalls that Mahesh had snatched property papers. So she decides to look for the locker keys to get the papers. But she fails to find the keys. Sherlyn gets very angry. She removes the oxygen mask for a moment in anger but puts it back again. Sherlyn intends to acquire Luthra property and throw all of them out of the house. Later on she recollects that last time also she had found the keys in Rishabh’s room so goes to her room to get the locker keys. On the other hand Preeta takes care of Sarla as she is suffering from high fever. Preeta recalls that Sarla doesn’t want Preeta to go to Luthra house. She feels guilty for her mother’s situation. She gets very emotional.



Sarla tells her not to worry. Preeta assures her that she will not go to Luthra house ever. But Preeta decides to meet Karan once and ask him some questions she has in her mind. On the other hand, Sherlyn keeps looking at Rishabh while he is sleeping. She feels that Rishabh is a nice person but she likes bad people like her. Rishabh wakes up. He questions Sherlyn for looking at him like that. She gives reason of Rishabh not having time for her. Rishabh apologizes to her saying that he has a lot of work. But actually she wants to find out the locker keys. On the other hand Prithvi goes to Preeta’s house in the morning. He says Sarla called him for an important discussion