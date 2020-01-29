Kundali Bhagya: Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar hit a milestone

MUMBAI: Kundali Bhagya is one of the most loved shows on television, and is the number one show when it comes to TRP ratings. The show is loved by the audience and the lead pair Shraddha and Dheeraj gets a lot of love and appreciation for their performance.

The ongoing track of Kundali Bhagya is very interesting, and the audience liking the new track where Preeta has been arrested and is taken to the Jail and where Karan comes and promises her that he will bail her out from here.

During an episode, Preeta and Karan had shared some lovely moments with one and another, which has been loved by the fans and they are showering a lot of love and praises for the Jodis.

The fans are now showering a lot of love and praise on them stating that the episode is one the best so far on Kundali Bhagya and they would like to see more of it.

