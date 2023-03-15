Kundali Bhagya to take twenty-year leap; Sana Sayyad to play a pivotal role on the show!

MUMBAI : One of Zee TV’s most popular shows, Kundali Bhagya, has always kept the audience on the edge of their seats with its intriguing storyline in the course of its glorious 5 year run. Viewers have seen how Shakti Arora, who plays the role of Arjun Suryavanshi turns out to be none other than Karan Luthra. He has been the reason behind several ups and downs in Preeta (Shraddha Arya) and the Luthra family’s life in recent times. Nevertheless, after a lot of twists and turns, #Preeran fans are ecstatic to witness that their favourite pair has finally reunited and got married to each other. But turning the tale on its head, the show will soon witness a twenty-year leap!



In the last couple of weeks, viewers saw that Karan and Preeta have been blessed with twin boys but meet with an accident while on their way to a vaccination camp. With Karan slipping into coma, Preeta wakes up only to find out that one of her children is missing and has been kidnapped by Anjali to take revenge. Preeta finds Anjali at a cliff with her child and as she begs Anjali to return her child safely, they get into a heated argument. What will happen next? Will Preeta be able to save herself and her child?



With so many twists and turns, the show will take a 20-year leap, where the viewers will get to witness the entry of popular actress Sana Sayyad in the show. Sana will be seen essaying the role of Palki Khurana, who is a doctor. She is a loving, caring, and strong person, who is always ready to help others.



Talking about her entry, Sana Sayyad mentioned, “Kundali Bhagya is one of the most popular shows on Indian television and being a part of it is a huge honor in itself. I'm thrilled to be back on television, especially with such a big show. My character Palki, is a very relatable character, she is a girl next door. She is a doctor, who is very loving and caring, and who believes in always being there for others. The 20-year leap will bring in loads of high-voltage drama in the show that will keep the audience hooked to their television screens. And I hope the audience enjoys watching me once again in this new and refreshing avatar.”



Well, we all are very excited to watch Kundali Bhagya with the new storyline that will bring exciting developments in the show after the twenty year leap. While there’s a lot of drama that is yet to unfold, will Preeta and Arjun ever be able to reunite and save their child from Anjali?



To know more, tune in to Kundali Bhagya every Monday to Sunday at 9:30 pm, only on Zee TV!