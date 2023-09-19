Kundali Bhagya's Shakti Anand and Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam - Radha Mohan's Neeharika Roy share lovely memories on the auspicious occasion Ganesh Chaturthi

Kundali Bhagya

MUMBAI: The auspicious festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is here and everyone is excited to celebrate this festival with much fan fare. 

Our favourite celebrities have always shared lovely memories of this amazing festival over the years. 

From sharing all the pre-Ganpati preparations to the visarjan, our favourite stars never miss to give any update to their fans. 

On this amazing festival, TV's popular stars reveal their childhood memories and also share the significance of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Neeharika Roy who essays the role of Radha in Zee TV's Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan said, "According to me, Ganesh Chaturthi is not just a festival, it is a proof that our culture binds us and makes us one, It brings people from diverse backgrounds together to be a part of this Grandeur celebration. Due to my busy shooting schedule for Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, I won't be able to enjoy all 11 days properly, but I will surely visit my friends and dear ones' homes, to seek their Bappa's blessings. I would like to request everyone to bring eco-friendly idols to their homes because we should not forget about our environment amidst the celebration. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi, Ganpati Bappa Morya!"

Shakti Anand, who essays the role of Karan in Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya said, "Ganesh Chaturthi has always been a time for immense joy and devotion. Every year, my family and I eagerly bring Lord Ganesha into our home with great pleasure. We create a beautiful eco-friendly idol and decorate our home with flowers and lights. I believe it is important to think of the environment when we celebrate our festivals, and be considerate of the surroundings. This festival is all about being grateful, and togetherness with loved ones. Wishing everyone a blessed Ganesh Chaturthi!"

Kundali Bhagya Shakti Anand Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Ganesh Chaturthi Zee TV Happy Ganesh Chaturthi Instagram TellyChakkar
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 09/19/2023 - 10:10

