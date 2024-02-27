Kundali Bhagya's Twinkle Vasisht kick starts her wedding festivities with the 'chudi ceremony'

The actress recently went for her bachelorette with her girlfriends to Thailand. She has now shared some mesmerising glimpses of her trip and she looks super hot in her outfits.
Twinkle Vasisht

Twinkle Vashisht became a household name for her character Kritika in Zee TV's show Kundali Bhagya. The actress portrayed the role of Karan aka Dheeraj Dhoopar's sister in the show. A while ago Twinkle made her relationship official on social media, leaving her fans jumping with joy.

Also read - Kundali Bhagya: Whoa! Karan and Preeta banter, Karan is jealous seeing Rishabh and Preeta getting close

Looks like Twinkle is all set to tie the knot with the love of her life Harsh Tuli and the couple’s wedding festivities have begun. She shared a glimpse of her welcome board, where ‘welcome to Twinkle’s Chudi ceremony’. Twinkle captioned the post ‘Preps’ with many heart emojis.

Check out the glimpse here;

A while ago Twinkle made her relationship official on social media, leaving her fans jumping with joy. Speaking about him she had earlier said, “His name is Harsh Tuli and I am dating him since 5 years. He is a Delhi-based hotelier and an entrepreneur."

How excited are you for Twinkle and Harsh’s upcoming wedding? Tell us in the comments below.

Also Read- EXCLUSIVE! Twinkle Vashisht opens up about her character Kritika in Kundali Bhagya, reveals why she is not seen in the show

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

