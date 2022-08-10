‘Kundali Milan is a dream come true for me,’ says actress Shubhanshi Raghuvanshi

MUMBAI: Shemaroo Umang has created immense anticipation with their upcoming show, Kundali Milan and now, they've added another talent to their ensemble cast. Actress Shubhanshi Raghuvanshi, known for her versatility and acting skills has joined the team of Kundali Milan. She will play the character of Anjali in the soon-to-be launched show. With her charm, and skills, Shubhanshi is set to bring depth and intrigue to Anjali, captivating audiences with her mesmerizing performance.

Sharing her excitement, Shubhanshi said, "I'm absolutely thrilled to be a part of 'Kundali Milan'! From the moment I read the script, I knew it was a dream come true. The storyline and intricately crafted characters instantly captured my heart, and I couldn't wait to step into the shoes of Anjali. Playing the role of Anjali has been a transformative journey for me. She is a character filled with passion and complexity, and I've thoroughly enjoyed exploring her emotions and motivations. It's been a fulfilling experience to delve into the various layers of her personality and bring her to the screen. I'm truly grateful for this opportunity and can't express enough how eagerly I await the audience's immersion in the enchanting world of 'Kundali Milan' on Shemaroo Umang."

Set in the sacred town of Mathura, "Kundali Milan'' weaves together the threads of love, destiny, and unbreakable bonds. The story revolves around two traditional families, the Agrawals and the Gargs, and their children Yash and Richa, whose lives are intertwined. Yash and Richa, childhood sweethearts, yearn for a love that defies fate. However, an enigmatic astrologer's prophecy clouds their future with uncertainty. Will their love conquer all, or will destiny prevail?

Get ready for an enchanting journey where dreams and destiny come together, and love's echoes reverberate through time. Don't forget to save the date for the exciting premiere of Kundali Milan on May 29th, 2023.