Kunwar Amar aka Titu from Anupamaa reveals who his favourite co-star is

MUMBAI: The Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna-starrer show is successfully captivating audience attention with its interesting storyline. While the show is winning hearts on screen, off-screen too, the actors, apart from putting in immense hard work for their respective scenes, are creating some wonderful bonds.

While Paras Kalnawat, in one of his old interviews, stated that the environment on Rajan Shahi's set is too toxic for an artist, actor Kunwar Amar, in an exclusive conversation with Bollywood Life, reveals that he is close to most of the actors on the set and how off-screen the entire unit shares a lovable bond. He, however, stated that while he is close to almost everyone, he shares the closest bond with THIS actor from the show.

When asked to Kunwar Amar about his favourite Anupamaa co star, the actor said, "Everyone has been really nice to me. It's actually difficult to pick one. When I entered the show, they made me feel so comfortable. When you join midway in a show with an ensemble cast, you can get a bit overwhelmed, but the cast makes sure to make me feel at ease. But to answer your question, and if I really have to pick one name, then it would be Rupali Ganguly for me. Ma'am was the first connection that I found on the set. We eat together and then we crack jokes. She is amazing, and the bond that we are creating, the bond that is growing, is beautiful. The understanding is superb, and hence the work becomes very easy."

The actor also shared that he, however, also shares a great bond with co-stars Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna too. Kunwar said, "Unfortunately, Titu and Anuj so far didn't have any scene together, so I haven't worked with Gaurav. But yes, we have met on the sets, and he is a good and fun human being. Sudhanshu sir is the funniest person you can ever meet. There are no scenes where the crew says cut, and Sudhanshu sir doesn't crack a joke."

Apart from Kunwar Amar, Rupali Ganguly also shares a great bond with co-stars Alpana Buch, aka Baa, and Aashish Mehrotra, aka Toshu.

