Kunwar Amar aka Titu from Anupamaa reveals who his favourite co-star is

The Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna-starrer show is successfully captivating audience attention with its interesting storyline. While the show is winning hearts on screen, off-screen too, the actors, apart from putting in immense hard work for their respective scenes, are creating some wonderful bonds.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 03/25/2024 - 05:20
Kunwar

MUMBAI: The Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna-starrer show is successfully captivating audience attention with its interesting storyline. While the show is winning hearts on screen, off-screen too, the actors, apart from putting in immense hard work for their respective scenes, are creating some wonderful bonds. 

Also read - Kunwar Amar speaks about his new role as a judge in Dance Gurukul

While Paras Kalnawat, in one of his old interviews, stated that the environment on Rajan Shahi's set is too toxic for an artist, actor Kunwar Amar, in an exclusive conversation with Bollywood Life, reveals that he is close to most of the actors on the set and how off-screen the entire unit shares a lovable bond. He, however, stated that while he is close to almost everyone, he shares the closest bond with THIS actor from the show.

When asked to Kunwar Amar about his favourite Anupamaa co star, the actor said, "Everyone has been really nice to me. It's actually difficult to pick one. When I entered the show, they made me feel so comfortable. When you join midway in a show with an ensemble cast, you can get a bit overwhelmed, but the cast makes sure to make me feel at ease. But to answer your question, and if I really have to pick one name, then it would be Rupali Ganguly for me. Ma'am was the first connection that I found on the set. We eat together and then we crack jokes. She is amazing, and the bond that we are creating, the bond that is growing, is beautiful. The understanding is superb, and hence the work becomes very easy."

The actor also shared that he, however, also shares a great bond with co-stars Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna too. Kunwar said, "Unfortunately, Titu and Anuj so far didn't have any scene together, so I haven't worked with Gaurav. But yes, we have met on the sets, and he is a good and fun human being. Sudhanshu sir is the funniest person you can ever meet. There are no scenes where the crew says cut, and Sudhanshu sir doesn't crack a joke."

Also read - Kunwar Amar speaks about his new role as a judge in Dance Gurukul

Apart from Kunwar Amar, Rupali Ganguly also shares a great bond with co-stars Alpana Buch, aka Baa, and Aashish Mehrotra, aka Toshu.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Bollywood Life 


    
 

Rupali Ganguly Gaurav Khanna Paras Kalnawat Rajan Shahi Kunwar Amar Alpana Buch Aashish Mehrotra Sudhanshu Pandey Television TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 03/25/2024 - 05:20

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Katrina Kaif spotted posing close to Alia Bhatt shortly before the latter's relationship with Ranbir Kapoor; Netizens react!
MUMBAI: Ranbir Kapoor is one such star in the Hindi cinema industry, who is adored for both his captivating appearance...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Reeva witnesses Ishaan and Savi's intimate moment
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Karan Kundra opens up about the challenges he has faced in his career
MUMBAI: Karan Kundrra is a very popular name in the world of the entertainment business. He has been part of many...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Durva furious to see Ishaan gifting a saree to Savi
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Ankita Lokhande adds a playful touch to Holi by Smearing colors on husband Vicky Jain's Face; He says ‘Sara shoshan patiyo ke saath…’
MUMBAI: In the world of entertainment, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are one of the most sought-after couples. The...
Kavya Spoiler: Adhiraj shocked to witness Kavya's smartness
MUMBAI: Sony TV is going to be the home to one such new show ‘Kavya - Ek Junoon Ek Jazba’ starring Sumbul Touqeer Khan...
Recent Stories
Katrina
Katrina Kaif spotted posing close to Alia Bhatt shortly before the latter's relationship with Ranbir Kapoor; Netizens react!
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Karan Kundra
Karan Kundra opens up about the challenges he has faced in his career
Ankita
Ankita Lokhande adds a playful touch to Holi by Smearing colors on husband Vicky Jain's Face; He says ‘Sara shoshan patiyo ke saath…’
Suhaagan Ke Sang
Get ready to drench yourself with Holi hues and happy vibes on COLORS' 'Suhaagan Ke Sang, Jashn Ke Rang'
Ridhima
Ridhima Pandit on doing Bigg Boss OTT after her mom’s passing, ‘I should’ve waited’
Karan
Karan Patel criticizes Bigg Boss as a 'Dirty, Disrespectful Show'; Netizens react!
Dolly Minhas
Veteran actor Dolly Minhas shares acting experiences with Aditi Rathore and Ayushi Khurana on the set of Sony SAB’s Aangan Aapno Kaa