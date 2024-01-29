Kunwar Amar: We work in an industry where being at the right place at the right time matters

MUMBAI: the entertainment industry networking and references matter when it comes to getting the right opportunity. Actor-dancer Kunwar Amar who is currently seen in Anupamaa agrees but says that apart from having all the connections and references, one still has to be talented to be successful and win the hearts of that audience because no reference can help in achieving that.

“We work in an industry where being at the right place at the right time matters and it can change a lot for you, and yes if you have the right contacts you will be the first one to receive that information so yes it's true,” he says.

Nepotism also exists no matter how much we deny it. “Nepotism is something that has been a hot topic in our industry and now even the people who have been pointed fingers at, don’t deny it. Yes, nepotism does indeed take a lot of opportunities away from you. But I think it’s not only about our industry, it's everywhere and they don’t feel wrong about it as it means passing it on to the next generation,” he adds.

The entertainment industry is not an easy place to survive. Nothing works according to plan here. Whoever is successful today just loses all the success overnight.

“Well I think it’s not about the industry not being organised but it’s about how well we prepare ourselves. Actors, a lot of the time, get comfortable after getting one big job and they think things should roll automatically. But it’s not how it should be. I feel as an actor you should always keep training yourself and try to do better, give auditions, and not let your ego come in between,” he ends.