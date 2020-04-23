Kushal Punjabi birth anniversary: The late actor had made his debut on DD Metro with this show

MUMBAI: Kushal Punjabi lost his battle against depression and put an end to his life last year. Had he been alive, the actor would have turned 43 today. Did you know that he had marked his debut in the showbiz with an English TV soap? On his birthday anniversary, this interesting deet will surely cheer up his fans. This debut show of the actor was aired on DD Metro in the year 1995.

Titled A Mouthful Of Sky, it was directed by ace filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt. The plot of the show revolved around Five MBA pals meeting after 13 years and what happens next. The show also marked yet another debut of model and actor Milind Soman. It also starred Rahul Bose, Samir Soni, Ayesha Dharkar, and Soni Razdan.

The actor was also seen in a film based on the gay culture in the city of Mumbai back in 1997. Titled Bomgay, it was acknowledged as the first LGBTQIA community flick in India. Helmed by Riyad Vinci Wadia and Jagnu Sethna, it was a short film.

