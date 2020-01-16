News

Kushal Punjabi's ex Meghna Naidu sends condolences to his family

16 Jan 2020

MUMBAI: TV actor Kushal Punjabi's suicide shocked the entire industry. His ex, Meghna Naidu, recently, sent a condolence message to Kushal Punjabi's cousins, whom she is still in touch with.

The actress has been friends with them since the time she dated Kushal. 

Meghna and Kushal were in a serious relationship, much before the actor tied the knot with Audrey Dolhen. They split in 2010.

After Kushal's demise, the actress shared that she had crossed paths with him at an event. Interestingly, the two of them did not ignore each other but exchanged the basic pleasantries.

